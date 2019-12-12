|
1930 ~ 2019
Darlene Rasband Bigler passed away on December 9, 2019. She was happily reunited with her husband, Adelbert and other beloved family members.
Darlene was born in Heber City, UT on March 26, 1930 to Walter and Vera Rasband. She loved growing up in Heber with her brothers and sisters. She graduated from Wasatch High School in 1948, spent time in California with her sister Beth, returned to Heber and worked as an operator for the phone company. She met dad on an unexpected blind date, and they married on Sept 10, 1954 Mom helped dad finish school and they eventually settled in Bountiful, UT and raised their family.
Mom taught Primary and Sunday School for many years, a calling she truly loved. She went to the University of Utah and graduated as an elementary teacher in 1968. She spent her career teaching first grade at South Bountiful, later Woods Cross, Elementary School. She loved teaching, especially helping first graders with reading. She made many dear friends with her co-workers. After retirement, Mom and Dad enjoyed trips to visit family. Mom and Dad worked together to arrange his extreme collection of photographs. Mom loved spending time with her grandchildren Laura (Quinn) Crawford, Grace and Eva.
Mom is survived by her children. Christine Garloch (Scott), Steven (Lenora), and Alan, and her grandchildren, along with one new great-granddaughter arriving soon. She is also survived by two sisters, Phyllis Parcell and Mary Vee Wright, along with many nieces and nephews. She and her children are so appreciative of her neighborhood. She loved you all.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, December 13, 2019 11:00 AM at the LDS church on 3599 South Orchard Drive, Bountiful, Utah. There will be a viewing starting at 10:00.
The burial service will follow in the afternoon at the Heber City Cemetery.
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 12, 2019