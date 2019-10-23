|
Darlene T. Anderson
1938 ~ 2019
St. George/Salina, Utah - Our kind and loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, Joan Darlene Thompson Anderson, age 81, of Washington, passed away October 20, 2019 in St. George, Utah. She was born April 8, 1938 in Salina, a daughter of George W. and Nelba Flanigan Thompson. She graduated from East High School, Class of 1956. She married Marvel (Tig) Anderson October 25, 1956 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He preceded her in death on December 20, 1997.
Darlene was a cook for Sevier School District in Salina Schools for almost 40 years. She loved to watch the students grow into adults. She raised 3 children and helped her husband "Tig" build an excavation business as well as a cattle ranching business.
Darlene had a love of reading and learning. She had many books in her home which she considered friends. She taught her children the love of reading and knowledge. This love of all things written is carried on today by her grandchildren.
After Tig's death, she became a snow-bird and spent part of the year at her home in Washington, Utah and part of the time at her home in Salina, Utah. In her later years she settled into her Washington home for good. She then spent many years crafting and gardening, making wondrous quilts and enjoyed a beautiful yard. She also dabbled in painting.
Darlene is survived by her children: Leslie A. and Lloyd Dickinson of Aurora; Sterling R. and Dee Ann Anderson of St. George; 8 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren; siblings: Melva and Glen Barney of Salina; Clyde Thompson of Taylorsville.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Tig Anderson; her son, Coy M. Anderson; her parents, Nelba and George; and her brothers: Robert, Thomas, Wayne and John Thompson.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Redmond 2nd LDS Ward Chapel, where friends may call for viewing Saturday morning from 9:00 to 10:30 prior to the services.
Burial will be in the Redmond Cemetery under the care of the Springer Turner Funeral Home of Richfield and Salina, Utah.
On line guest book at: www:springerturner.com
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 23, 2019