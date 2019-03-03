Home

Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
12:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
Darlene Thomson Mace


Darlene Thomson Mace Obituary
Darlene Thomson
Mace
2/11/1936 - 2/27/2019
Darlene passed away peacefully in her home on February 27th surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on February 11th, 1936 in Salt Lake City to Thomas and Marcella Thomson. Darlene married Thomas B. Mace on December 22nd, 1957 in Salt Lake City. She loved to go fishing, crocheting and crafts.
Survived by her husband Thomas Mace; daughters Lori (Tom) Sloan, Joanna (Lance) Andrizzi; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents; sister Betty Peckham; brothers Clarence and Roy Thomson.
Graveside services will be held on Friday, March 8th at 12:00 PM at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Rd., (10600 S.), Sandy. Friends are invited to greet the family during a viewing from 11:00 to 12:00 PM. For an extended obituary and to leave condolences please visit www.larkincares.com
Special thanks to First Choice Hospice and nurse Tracy Benson for their tender care.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 3, 2019
