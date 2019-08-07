|
|
Darlien G. Gwynn
1930 ~ 2019
Our special and loving wife and mother, Darlien Marie Gerber Gwynn, passed from this life on August 2, 2019 surrounded by family.
Born in Salt Lake City, Utah on October 24, 1930 to parents: father, Merrill F. Gerber and mother, Rosetta Marie Johnson. She married the love of her life Juel B. Gwynn on September 8, 1950 and was later sealed in the Salt Lake Temple, June 19, 1963. Children: Kayelynn Allred (Kent), Ronald B. Gwynn (Ramona), Debra D. Muir (Michael), Lyle R. Gwynn (Pam). Preceded in death by son Douglas G. Gwynn. She has many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren which were the joy and light of her life.
She was a cosmetologist for over 50 years. She loved people and dedicated many years to family history. She loved quilting, ceramics and gardening. She and Juel were always together, they were inseparable for 68 years. She is loved by her family and friends and will be missed by many.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 10, 2019, 12:00 noon, at the Constitution Ward, 2850 W. 3835 S., West Valley City, UT. Viewings will be held Friday, August 9th, 6-8:00 p.m. at McDougal Funeral Home, 4330 S. Redwood Road, and again prior to the services at the church from 11-11:45 a.m. Interment, Redwood Memorial Estates.
Published in Deseret News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019