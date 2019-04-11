Darline Esther Warnas

1939 ~ 2019

On April 5, 2019, surrounded by her family, Darline Esther Warnas, began her journey up the stairway to heaven, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born January 8, 1939 and was the only child to Edward Lewis and Esther Francis Cook.

She was a waitress at Harmon's where she met the love of her life, Willem Warnas, and on March 31, 1959 they were married, and together they had 3 daughters. Family was her greatest joy.

She was a baker at Westminster College for more than 25 years, where everything she made was from scratch. After retiring from there, she started testing for the Salt Lake School District, where the kids always wanted "the little grandma" to test them. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she held numerous callings.

She is survived by her 3 daughters, Debra Sorensen, Becky (Bill) Hill, Chrissie (John) Hillam, 11 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren (with 1 on the way) and 3 great-great-grandchildren (with 2 on the way).She is preceded in death by her parents, husband and 1 great grandchild.

Funeral services will be held Saturday April 13, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at the Wasatch Ward, 1750 South 1500 East, with a viewing at the Ward Friday April 12th from 6-8 pm and 11-11:45, prior to the service.

The family would like to thank Dr. Wayne Ormsby and his staff, as well as the staff at Quality Hospice for the loving kindness they showed her.



Published in Deseret News on Apr. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary