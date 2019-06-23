1954 ~ 2019

Darlyn Coral (Slife) Linde died at her home in Cedar Valley, UT on June 18, 2019 of pulmonary complications. Dar was born March 6, 1954 in Oshkosh, WI. Daughter of Darwin Slife and Joyce Ann Winter. She was a red-haired beauty who had a lifelong interest in vocal music and theater. She met her husband, Stephen Linde, on the stage doing community theater, and they married on September 11, 1976. Dar was preceded in death by her mother and father, and is survived by her husband, son Haven, and daughters Megan and Emily. She is also survived by her brothers Terry Slife (Kathy) and Scott Schroeder, sisters Cindy Cole and Melody Schroeder, best friend Sharon Crader, and her beloved dogs Piper, Maisy, and Ellie. Her work career included librarian, retail management, medical assisting, and medical clinic management. Most of all she was loved and respected by all who knew her. A recollection and celebration of her life will be held at a later date (to be announced on social media).

Published in Deseret News on June 23, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary