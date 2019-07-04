|
|
Darrel Young Rushton
1930 - 2019
South Jordan, UT-Darrel was born November 20, 1930 in East Ely, Nevada to Jack Louis Rushton and Vera Bertell Young. He married LeAnn Clegg on June 9th, 1953 in the Manti Temple. They raised 7 children and had 33 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren. There will be a viewing at Memorial Estates Cemetery located at 6500 S. Redwood Road from 5 - 7 PM Friday. His funeral will be held at the LDS church located at 10206 S. 3200 W. in South Jordan, Utah at 11:00 AM on Saturday July 6th. Please visit www.MemorialUtah.com to see the entire obituary.
Published in Deseret News on July 4, 2019