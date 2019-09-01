|
Darrel Layne Walton
1956 ~ 2019
Bountiful, UT-After six weeks of complications from diabetes, Darrel Layne Walton, 62, passed away at Avalon Care Center where he called home for 6 years, and where he had many workers and residents that loved him. He died August 29, 2019 at 11:35 p.m.
Layne entered this life in the Walton home in beautiful Afton, Wyoming on October 25, 1956. He was the last of four children to Ida Vionna Orton and Darrel D. Walton. The Walton's raised their family in many different locations from Afton (1959) to Salt Lake, Kearns to Bountiful, Utah. Layne was a cute baby with blond curly hair.
When he was 4 years old, he was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes which made his life difficult, but with the loving support and care from Mom and Dad and his family, he had a pretty good life, full of a lot of friends and family members who loved him.
Layne worked for his dad at Darrel's Chevron and many other places including Arby's and Maverick. He enjoyed work and was always a hard worker and was friendly to everyone who crossed his path.
Layne went to diabetic camps where he rode horses and met many lifelong friends. He loved to fish and go golfing. While he was a resident at Avalon, he was elected Resident Counsel President, where he was the advocate for all residents in the facility. He spent time with a resident who was blind and helped her read until she was able to get a Brail and audio books.
Layne was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and received his Eagle Scout Award. During his lifetime he was a little wild but he changed his standards and went through the Bountiful Temple, May 3, 2016.
Layne is preceded in death by his mother, Vionna, and step-mother, Janice. He is survived by his father, Darrell, siblings, Val (Margie) Stoddart, Syndi (Scott) Grayson, Joel Herrick, and beloved pup, Barney.
The family will be having a graveside ceremony on Tuesday. September 3, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Redwood Memorial Estates. Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 1, 2019