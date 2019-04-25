Darrel William Tolman

1946 ~ 2019

Clearfield, UT-Darrel William Tolman, 73, passed away quietly in his sleep on April 22, 2019 due to complications of renal disease.

He was born to William Odell and Opal Adams Tolman January 28, 1946 in Pocatello, Idaho, fifth of seven children. Darrel served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Eastern Atlantic States Mission (Pennsylvania) 1965-67. He then attended Ricks College and Weber State College. He was married to Kathleen Robinson (4 children), later divorced. On September 25, 1987 he married the love of his life, Barbara Patricia Lay, in the Salt Lake Temple for time and eternity.

Darrel had a gift for serving and caring for others and was known for his kind and compassionate spirit. He volunteered in several different capacities, including Family House, a non-profit organization he co-founded to help the homeless. He was always drawn to lift and bless those who were disadvantaged, homeless, or down on their luck.

He loved his family (adored his grandchildren), history, geography and maps, and would spend his free time studying maps and memorizing details from every state. He loved his Savior, studying about the Atonement of Christ and tried hard to emulate Him in all he did.

He is survived by his precious wife, Barbara Patricia Lay Tolman, his five children: Sheri (Duane) Lovell, David (Teresa), Monica (Rick) Barton, Brian (Cathy) and Evan (Amanda); twenty grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brother John (Joan), sisters Shirlene Tolman, Loraine (Buddy) Pace, and Loretta (DeLoy) Thueson. Preceded in death by his parents, William Odell and Opal Adams Tolman, his sister Janice Taylor and brother Michael.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 27th, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Island View Ward Building, 1895 S Main St, Clearfield UT 84015, with a viewing beginning at 9:45 am. Interment will be at Bountiful City Cemetery at 2224 S 200 W, Bountiful UT 84010. The family wishes to thank all those who assisted in caring for Dad. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.

