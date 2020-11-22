1932 ~ 2020
Grandpa was born in Woods Cross, Utah on October 24, 1932 to Thomas Franklin and Viene Lauretta Potts Cleverly. He was raised in North Salt Lake, Utah. He was the last survivor of four brothers and three sisters. Grandpa left his earthly home November 16, 2020.
He graduated from Davis High, before enlisting into the Navy and served from 1951-1961. On January 17, 1972 Grandpa married RaNae Davis, they were sealed for all eternity on November 7, 1972. He adopted RaNae's four daughters in April of 1973. He was sealed to them in May of 1973.
My grandpa was a truck driver. He love to be outdoors whether it was gardening, yard work, walking, or playing with us kids. He loved joking or teasing with us kids. My favorite things to do with Grandpa was listen to him tell stories about when he was in the military, or watch old westerns.
Grandpa loved his four daughters, seven granddaughters, twelve great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. He s survived by his wife of 50 years RaNae, daughters Carla Ann Cleverly, "Bountiful", Patricia (LaVell) James "Bountiful", Pamla (Michael) Logan "Thornton, Co.". Proceeded in death by his daughter Shauna Cleverly Wait. Special thanks to granddaughter Shelby Rae and Intermountain Hospice for taking such great care of Grandpa.
Graveside services Monday November 23, 2020. At Utah Veterans Memorial Park. 17111 South Camp Williams Road, Bluffdale, Utah 84065.
For more information and online condolences please join us at www.independentfuneralservices.com