Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Darrell Jakeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darrell Dee Jakeman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Darrell Dee Jakeman Obituary
Darrell Dee Jakeman
"Poppy"
Darrell D. Jakeman 70, passed away peacefully June 24, 2019, surrounded by his family. He fought a valiant battle against lung cancer.
Born to J.W. and Virginia Jakeman in Salt Lake City, Utah. He had eight siblings: Bud, Walt, Carol, Karen, Lynn, Shane, Sharon and Bill.
In 1968 he married Joan Scott and shortly after had two daughters. Darrell was in the Tile/Construction Industry for over 50 years. He inspired many people with his quality craftsmanship and great work ethic. He was a "legend" in his trade.
His passions in life were camping, fishing, boating, traveling the USA and most of all spending time with his grandchildren. Many of his favorite weekends were spent at Strawberry Reservoir, Flaming Gorge and Lake Powell. Darrell is survived by his wife Joan, daughters Jody Jakeman (Todd), Shannon Rust (Grant) and his grandchildren: Jessica, Jacob, Joshua and Julia Rust.
Darrellisms:
It's my way or no way / Do it right the first time / Because I said so
We love you Poppy! Rest In Peace at the Berry.
Published in Deseret News on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.