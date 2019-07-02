Darrell Dee Jakeman

"Poppy"

Darrell D. Jakeman 70, passed away peacefully June 24, 2019, surrounded by his family. He fought a valiant battle against lung cancer.

Born to J.W. and Virginia Jakeman in Salt Lake City, Utah. He had eight siblings: Bud, Walt, Carol, Karen, Lynn, Shane, Sharon and Bill.

In 1968 he married Joan Scott and shortly after had two daughters. Darrell was in the Tile/Construction Industry for over 50 years. He inspired many people with his quality craftsmanship and great work ethic. He was a "legend" in his trade.

His passions in life were camping, fishing, boating, traveling the USA and most of all spending time with his grandchildren. Many of his favorite weekends were spent at Strawberry Reservoir, Flaming Gorge and Lake Powell. Darrell is survived by his wife Joan, daughters Jody Jakeman (Todd), Shannon Rust (Grant) and his grandchildren: Jessica, Jacob, Joshua and Julia Rust.

Darrellisms:

It's my way or no way / Do it right the first time / Because I said so

We love you Poppy! Rest In Peace at the Berry.

Published in Deseret News on July 2, 2019