Services Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM The Family Home Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM LDS Church 81 East 7100 South View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM LDS Church 81 East 7100 South View Map Resources More Obituaries for Darrell Conder Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Darrell George Conder

1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers 1934 ~ 2019

Darrell George Conder died at his family home in Midvale, Utah on March 4, 2019. He was born January 16, 1934 in American Fork, Utah to George Alfred and Ina Nielson Conder. He grew up with siblings Lorna, Neldon, Eldon, Margaret and Gareth. All of his paternal immigrant ancestors were among the founders of American Fork, and he has 11 direct ancestors buried in the cemetery there, where he too is buried.

He attended BYU, served a mission to the Northern States, then in the US Army for two years. He married Marjorie Draper on August 17, 1959 in the Salt Lake Temple. Their children are: Craig (Karen Spilker), Daniel (Deri Walker), Jon (Yvonne Petty), Phillip (Mary Barth Leatham), James ( Tamara Larson) and Janna (Taylor Richens). They also have 21 grandchildren.

Darrell was devoted to his family. They were always central to his life and concerns. His family interests included past generations, and he spent a lot of time gathering genealogy and doing temple work for his ancestors. He was also a champion "indexer".

Darrell was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with a strong testimony of the restored gospel of Jesus Christ. Among the places he served were in bishoprics and as a temple worker. Over a lifetime he was also a faithful Home Teacher and helpful neighbor. He also quietly helped to support many missionaries. He saw money, first and foremost as a means to do good. He never hesitated to give when he saw a need that he had the means to address.

He was a hard worker who moved seamlessly from job to job until he retired in 1999. In retirement he stayed busy, especially making a difference for good in the lives around him.

He could build or repair almost anything. He built two major additions onto the family home and remodeled most of the rest of it. He readily shared these skills with others. And until his health started failing he always had a large garden, the bounty of which he readily shared.

He loved his family and his Heavenly Father. His wise and thoughtful counsel blessed many. He always emphasized the importance of "Attitude" as well as the progression from "Knowing to Doing to Being". He had a kind and tender heart. You always knew he loved you. He will be sorely missed.

Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Lorna and Margaret, and brother Eldon.

Visitation and Service information--Friends and family are invited to gather at the family home on March 22, 2019 between 4-8 pm or at the LDS Church at 81 East 7100 South from 10 to 11 A.M, the next day, March 23rd. A memorial service will follow at 11.

Published in Deseret News from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries