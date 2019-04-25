Home

POWERED BY

Services
Goff Mortuary
8090 S. State St.
Midvale, UT 84047
(801) 255-7151
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hoytsville LDS Ward
1095 S. Hoytsville Road
View Map
Viewing
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Hoytsville LDS Ward
1095 S. Hoytsville Road
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Hoytsville LDS Ward
1095 S. Hoytsville Road
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darrell Wright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darrell J. "Butch" Wright


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Darrell J. "Butch" Wright Obituary
Darrell J. "Butch" Wright
1941 ~ 2019
Today, April 20, 2019, a beautiful soul has left this mortal life. Darrell J. Wright was born October 19, 1941 to Jesse G. and Euphemia Faye McQueen Wright. He was married to Carolyn Brenkmann.
He has always had a love of Harleys and loved to ride with his many Special Sons, who have looked up to him, and he admired. Butch and Carolyn owned and operated Wright Trucking, Inc., the shiniest red trucks to roll down the highways. Friends and neighbors always admired watching them roll out every Sunday and Wednesday, rain, snow, sleet or sun, they always went out sparkling.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 27, at 11 a.m. at the Hoytsville LDS Ward, 1095 S. Hoytsville Road. There will be viewings Friday 6-8 p.m. and Saturday 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Hoytsvile, Utah Cemetery.
For a full obituary, go to www.goffmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now