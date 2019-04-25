Darrell J. "Butch" Wright

1941 ~ 2019

Today, April 20, 2019, a beautiful soul has left this mortal life. Darrell J. Wright was born October 19, 1941 to Jesse G. and Euphemia Faye McQueen Wright. He was married to Carolyn Brenkmann.

He has always had a love of Harleys and loved to ride with his many Special Sons, who have looked up to him, and he admired. Butch and Carolyn owned and operated Wright Trucking, Inc., the shiniest red trucks to roll down the highways. Friends and neighbors always admired watching them roll out every Sunday and Wednesday, rain, snow, sleet or sun, they always went out sparkling.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 27, at 11 a.m. at the Hoytsville LDS Ward, 1095 S. Hoytsville Road. There will be viewings Friday 6-8 p.m. and Saturday 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church. Interment, Hoytsvile, Utah Cemetery.

For a full obituary, go to www.goffmortuary.com.

