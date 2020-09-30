1/1
Darrell Johnson
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darrell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darrell Lorin Johnson
1931 ~ 2020
I, Darrell Lorin Johnson, was born December 29, 1931 in Paradise, Utah. My Mother Bertha Rawlins, and Father Palmer Bertina Johnson provided a happy home for their children. I was tenth of a family of thirteen.
When I graduated from South Cache High School our country was at war in Korea and the draft was on. I chose to enlist in the Air Force and was immediately sent to Lockbourne Air Base in Columbus, Ohio.
I met my loving wife Anna Laura Jensen in Murray, Utah. We were married on August 6, 1956, and have been happily married for sixty-four years. We have seven children - Lorin (Annette) Johnson, Layne (Kim) Johnson, Lynne (Mark) Maxfield, Laurie (Kevin) Maxfield, LeeAnn Johnson, Lisa Johnson, and LaRae (Henry) DeYoung.
I loved the Church of Jesus of Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many callings. I was bishop for seven years and high councilman for another seven years. My wife and I served on five missions. One in Arkansas, another in Michigan, two separate missions at the Bishop's Storehouse, and two years as missionaries for Thirteenth Ward in Murray Utah. Music has always been a great love of mine and I have sung in many choirs, trios, quartets, and trios.
I was a concrete and building contractor by trade and owned my own business.
I passed away on September 24, 2020. Because of the virus my funeral will be in our garden at11 Wilson Avenue in Murray, Utah on Saturday October 3, 2020, at 11 o'clock. All are invited. Interment will be at the Murray City Cemetery. Please wear masks.
For full obituary and to share online condolences visit www.jenkins-soffe.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Service
11:00 AM
our garden
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - Murray Location
4760 South State
Murray, UT 84107
(801)266-0222
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Homes & Cremation Center - Murray Location

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved