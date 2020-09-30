Darrell Lorin Johnson
1931 ~ 2020
I, Darrell Lorin Johnson, was born December 29, 1931 in Paradise, Utah. My Mother Bertha Rawlins, and Father Palmer Bertina Johnson provided a happy home for their children. I was tenth of a family of thirteen.
When I graduated from South Cache High School our country was at war in Korea and the draft was on. I chose to enlist in the Air Force and was immediately sent to Lockbourne Air Base in Columbus, Ohio.
I met my loving wife Anna Laura Jensen in Murray, Utah. We were married on August 6, 1956, and have been happily married for sixty-four years. We have seven children - Lorin (Annette) Johnson, Layne (Kim) Johnson, Lynne (Mark) Maxfield, Laurie (Kevin) Maxfield, LeeAnn Johnson, Lisa Johnson, and LaRae (Henry) DeYoung.
I loved the Church of Jesus of Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many callings. I was bishop for seven years and high councilman for another seven years. My wife and I served on five missions. One in Arkansas, another in Michigan, two separate missions at the Bishop's Storehouse, and two years as missionaries for Thirteenth Ward in Murray Utah. Music has always been a great love of mine and I have sung in many choirs, trios, quartets, and trios.
I was a concrete and building contractor by trade and owned my own business.
I passed away on September 24, 2020. Because of the virus my funeral will be in our garden at11 Wilson Avenue in Murray, Utah on Saturday October 3, 2020, at 11 o'clock. All are invited. Interment will be at the Murray City Cemetery. Please wear masks.
