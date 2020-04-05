|
Darrell Lew Moss
October 28, 1944 - March 27, 2020
Darrell Moss, our loving father, husband, grandfather and great-grandfather, peacefully passed away on March 27th, 2020 in Centerville, Utah after valiantly battling Parkinson's disease for 9 years. Darrell was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, the oldest of five children to David Claude and Cleo Lucille Moss. He was raised in Woods Cross, Utah, on the Moss family dairy farm where he learned the value of hard work, productivity and family fun. As an adult Darrell chose to stay close to home living and working in Davis County. He married Rebecca (Becky) Rawlins in the Salt Lake temple and they had four fantastic children. He worked at Phillips Refinery (a great company that allowed him to travel the world) and also as a fire fighter with the South Davis Fire District. His family loved the fire department and had many personal learning experiences because of his involvement there. Every time they tried to load up the van for a family camping trip his pager would go off and they would end up at the fire station.
For years Darrell served faithfully at the Bountiful Temple, not in the way that most people think, but instead in typical Darrell fashion he was behind the scenes, doing the laundry, electrical maintenance and anything else that was needed to allow the other patrons to worship and do their temple work.
We will remember our dad for the strength, determination and fight he showed through all the medical challenges he faced. Darrell set an amazing example by staying positive and kind, for his quiet strength, and also his vast knowledge of how to fix everything with duct tape and bailing wire.
While dad was a man of very few words, he showed us kids his great ability to love, to work hard and most importantly that if you really tried you could take a nap anywhere.
Darrell is survived by his wife, Becky, children, JR and Michelle Moss, Sharidi and Shawn Gough, Brody Moss, Mimi Moss, his 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Shauna and Reese Peters.
In light of the current conditions, the decision has been made that we will hold dad's memorial service at a later date. For now we share in the knowledge that dad is at peace. His physical body has passed away yet his spirit continues to live. Because of the Atonement and Resurrection of Jesus Christ, this death is only temporary and we know that we will once again be able to hug him. Till we meet again dad.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 5, 2020