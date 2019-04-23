1933 ~ 2019

Darrell Lynn Johnson passed away on April 19, 2019 after a long battle with lung cancer. Born July 8, 1933 to John and Clora Mills Johnson, he grew up in the Liberty Park neighborhood of Salt Lake City. He had a very happy and adventurous childhood with his brothers and cousins and a band of close neighborhood friends. He graduated from South High School in 1951, where he was a talented basketball player that helped South win one of their State Championship titles. In 1953, he married his childhood sweetheart, Carol Bird, to whom he was happily married for over 65 years. He graduated from the University of Utah in 1955 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree and then served in the U.S. Air Force from 1955 to 1958. On his return to Salt Lake, he was employed by the Granite School District where he spent the rest of his career as a teacher, school principal, and district administrator. During this time, he returned to school and earned both Masters and Doctorate degrees in Education from the U of U. He retired on his 60th birthday and has spent his retirement years enjoying worldwide travel and time with his family.

Darrell was a talented artist, expressing himself largely through acrylic paintings. He sold several of his paintings and many still adorn the walls of his and his childrens' homes. He was known for his great sense of humor. He loved to laugh and make other people laugh and charmed everyone he came in contact with right up to his last days. He was also known for his diplomacy and was a trusted listening ear for many who sought his help and wisdom. He was a lifelong member of the LDS faith and served others in many capacities there.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Carol, and his four children: J. Mark Johnson (Susan), Kimberly Dawn VanSteeter (Kevin), Terri Beckstead (Patrick), and Jana Spangler (Rob), eleven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his two brothers, J. Howard and Clyde L. Johnson and his sister Karen Johnson, and his grandson, David L. Johnson.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, April 26 at 11:00 am at the Cottonwood First Ward Chapel at 5913 Highland Drive in Holladay, UT. Friends can meet with the family at that location starting at 9:00 am.

Published in Deseret News on Apr. 23, 2019