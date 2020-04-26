|
|
Darrell Ray Fullmer
Gone dancing with Deanne.
Darrell Ray Fullmer (Doc), passed away on April 24, 2020 in Salt Lake City, UT, He was 86 years old.
Born on November 6, 1933 in Pocatello, Idaho, to Melva Edith Bergeson Denney and Kenneth Osden Fullmer, he was the fourth of five children.
Darrell had a beautiful singing voice and played the trombone in his high school marching band. From 1951 to 1954 he served in the US Navy during the Korean conflict aboard the USS Carpenter.
Darrell married Deanne Kathleen Anastasion in 1955. They were married for 47 years until her passing in 2003. They loved dancing to Big Band Swing music, especially on New Year's Eve, and enjoyed watching the Utah Jazz basketball games. Darrell worked in the world of banking and finance. During his career he worked for Continental Bank, Patrick Dry Goods and finally as Credit Manager for Reuels Art & Frame until he retired in 2009. Upon retiring he loved to watch the Game Show Network, Nascar Racing & was always working on a crossword puzzle. He also loved going to the Salt Lake County Fairground oval track races (before they moved to Rocky Mountain Raceway) and demolition derbies. He was very giving and supportive of his family, and was a loving grandfather. Darrell would often assist homeless and misfortunate souls in his quiet and personal way. He was always ready with a good joke, had a pretty good golf swing, and loved his barbecued spare ribs.
Darrell was preceded in death by his wife, his parents and three siblings, Osden, LaRue & Verna. He is survived by his brother Ronnie Lee Fullmer and wife Valoy (Pocatello, ID), his daughter Julia Ann Buck and husband Colin (Magna, UT), daughter Teresa Kathleen Anastasion (Santa Fe, NM), and four grandchildren, Erin Pulsipher and husband Quentin Chirdon (Fair Play, CO) Amber Anastasion (Santa Fe, NM), Ryan Buck (Magna, UT), Evan Buck and wife Kristi (Castle Rock, CO), and two great-grandchildren, Phoenix and Cheden Anastasion (Santa Fe, NM).
The family would like to give a very special thank you to Legacy Village Rehab where he passed away in their excellent care, and to Annette Harr for all the kindness, smiles and German delicacies she brought to him in his last year.
The grandkids called him Bucky and we will miss his wry sense of humor, his generous spirit and how devoted his was to his beautiful wife. They are together now.
The Viewing will be on Tuesday April 28th, from 12 - 1pm, with a graveside service at 1:30 pm, at Memorial Estates 3115 E. 7800 S.
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 26, 2020