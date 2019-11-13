|
|
Darren Davis Menlove (D. Karl)
1962 ~ 2019
Our beloved son, brother, and uncle, Darren died November 7th at the age of 57. Darren was born March 9th, 1962 to James (Jim) and Joan Davis Menlove in Salt Lake City, Utah. The youngest of four children, Darren was raised in Bountiful where he, graduated from Bountiful High in 1980. He then attended Utah State University, earning both his BS and MBA in Finance. While at USU he pledged Sigma Nu and always remained a proud Aggie Alumnus and generous donor.
Darren spent 33 years of his life working for his family's real estate business. In 1999 he was awarded to be one of the Top Ten Most Family Friendly Companies in Utah. A testament to Darren's leadership and success. He was incredibly grateful for the extraordinary group of employees that worked alongside him for over three decades, many of whom he considered like family. He had pride in his family and each family member's individual contributions that have held the Menlove Family's business together for 45 years.
Darren enjoyed skiing, cycling, fishing, and scuba diving. With a passion for travel and adventure, he lived life to the fullest and, visited many of the world's major attractions. Along the way, armed with a gift of empathy and genuine compassion, he accumulated his most prized possession, a list of friends and life experiences too numerous to count. He had a rare ability to listen and take sincere interest in anyone he was with. He had a kind heart, and always made the world a better place, often with a great story and a good laugh.
Darren is preceded in death by his mother Joan, and his sister Ann. He is survived by his father Jim, brothers Brent (Paula) and, Kirk (Dawn), seven nephews, one niece, and four great grand nephews and nieces.
A viewing will be held Thursday, November. 14, 2019, from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M. at the Bountiful Russon Mortuary, 295 North Main St., Bountiful, Utah. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Friday, November 15, 2019, at the same location, with a viewing prior to services from 11:30 A.M.-12:30 P.M. A celebration of life will follow at Bountiful Ridge Golf Club from 4:00-7:00 P.M.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Darren's name to his scholarship fund at Utah State University. (www.usu.edu/menlove) Online guestbook at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 13, 2019