Darrin J Mann
Sept. 1, 1967 ~ Feb. 22, 2020
Darrin, a gentle kind-hearted son, brother, uncle, friend. The death of his brother David and best friend changed his life. He gave his all leaving nothing for himself. Congestive heart failure beat his heart, as it gave out and he passed on to a reunion with loved brother and family members. Be at peace brother we love you! Private Family Service held prior to graveside service March 3, 2020 Murray City Cemetery, 1:30 pm. For a full obituary, go to: www.goffmortuary.com.
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 1, 2020