Darryl Hunger was born on May 22, 1947. He passed away on March 18, 2019 at the age of 71. Darryl resided in Holladay, Utah. Services will be Friday, March 22, 2019, starting at 11:00 AM. This will include a viewing with light refreshments and a 12:30 PM funeral service at 1495 E. 4705 South, Holladay(Creekside Ward). Following the funeral there will a gravesite dedication, located at 3401 S. Highland Drive, Salt Lake City. For a full obituary visit: www.wasatchlawn.com
Published in Deseret News on Mar. 21, 2019