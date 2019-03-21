Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wasatch Lawn Mortuary
3401 South Highland Drive
Salt Lake City, UT 84106
(801) 466-8687
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Creekside Ward
1495 E. 4705 South
Holladay, UT
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
12:30 PM
Creekside Ward
1495 E. 4705 South
Holladay, UT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Darryl Hunger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darryl Hunger


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Darryl Hunger Obituary
Darryl Hunger was born on May 22, 1947. He passed away on March 18, 2019 at the age of 71. Darryl resided in Holladay, Utah. Services will be Friday, March 22, 2019, starting at 11:00 AM. This will include a viewing with light refreshments and a 12:30 PM funeral service at 1495 E. 4705 South, Holladay(Creekside Ward). Following the funeral there will a gravesite dedication, located at 3401 S. Highland Drive, Salt Lake City. For a full obituary visit: www.wasatchlawn.com
logo

Published in Deseret News on Mar. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now