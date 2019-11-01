|
Darwin Clayton
Fairbourn
1931 - 2019
Darwin Clayton Fairbourn left this life on October 30, 2019 after living a fruitful 88 years. He was a dedicated father, grandfather and friend to many in the community. His sense of humor, character, hard work, love and support blessed all those he knew.
Clayton was born in Crescent, Utah on March 15, 1931, the youngest of eight children born to Reuben and Violet Fairbourn. Clayton was a very active child and enjoyed playing sports in his youth and with his teams at Jordan High School. Following graduation from high school, he attended Utah State University where he joined the ROTC program and enlisted in the Air Force to serve his country. He attended the University of Utah for graduate school where he received his law degree and there met his sweet wife, Rosemary Miner. They celebrated 62 years of marriage on December 20, 2018.
Clayton and Rosemary are the parents of 8 children who they raised together in Sandy for many years and then built their dream home in the community of Granite where they have resided for 50 years. As a lover of the outdoors, Clayton had a passion for gardening and farming. He enjoyed teaching his kids the value of hard work and they were often found together working on projects around the home and farm, fixing up homes for rentals, visiting with family, and helping neighbors.
Clayton was very involved in the community and enjoyed being a part of many organizations. He established the Crescent Cemetery District, served as President of the Jordan School District Board, President of the Utah Trial Lawyers, Honorary Commander of the Mormon Battalion, and President of the Sons of Utah Pioneers.
Clayton and Rosemary enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and around the world. Together, they were involved in serving church and community, including serving an LDS mission to Vladivostok, Russia. One of the greatest lessons he taught his children and grandchildren was to treat everyone with respect and always work hard in all you do.
He will be greatly missed by his wife Rosemary and their eight children and their spouses: Rochelle Morgan, Rozanne Russell (Kent), Rod Fairbourn (Mariko), Shannon Johnson, Lee Fairbourn (Chantal), Caroline Peterson (Craig), Chris Fairbourn, Jennifer Fairbourn, 19 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, and daughter-in-law Cassie Fairbourn.
We are so grateful for the loving care that the staff of Silverado/Auberge Memory Care has provided for him over the last few years.
The family will receive guests at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 3100 E. 9575 S., Sandy, for a viewing on Sunday, November 3rd, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. and on Monday, November 4th at 10 a.m. The Monday viewing will be followed by a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Interment Crescent Cemetery, 11105 S. State Street, Sandy.
Published in Deseret News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019