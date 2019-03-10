Services Viewing 10:00 AM - 11:30 AM LDS Chapel 166 S Main St St. George , UT View Map Send Flowers Funeral service 12:00 PM LDS Chapel 166 S Main St St. George , UT View Map Resources More Obituaries for Darwin Hunt Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Darwin Samuel Hunt

On March 6, 2019 in Cedar City, Utah, Darwin Samuel Hunt returned to his heavenly home, where he was eternally reunited with his parents and other family. Darwin was born on June 29, 1934 in St. George, Utah to Royal Samuel Hunt and Phyllis Truman Hunt Bracken.

His early years were spent living the ranch life with his sisters and parents. Thirteen days before the attack on Pearl Harbor, his dad's life was tragically taken by a ranch hand on the Hunt Ranch near Central, Utah, in Washington County. This event left a hole in his heart, and we rejoice in the reunion of father and son after a 77 year separation.

Darwin was a four sport letterman at Dixie High School. He played football and baseball at Dixie College. While serving in the army, he played on traveling baseball and basketball teams. A bout with the mumps sidelined his professional baseball tryout. He never lost his love for the game.

He volunteered for the Army during the Korean conflict, and also served in the Utah National Guard. He was proud to have served his country and was a true patriot. He was thrilled to become a recent member of the Sons of the American Revolution.

As a former project and construction engineer for UDOT, Darwin approached his 41 year career with meticulous exactness. Even 20 years after retirement, a drive down I-15 with him was filled with inside knowledge and details about every section of the freeway. He was proud of his role in the construction of Utah's roads. He was a dedicated employee, rarely missed a day of work and retired with nearly two years of unused sick leave.

His proudest achievements in life were his children and grandchildren. He was never shy about bragging on his family. They were taught by a master fisherman and world class hunter to love the outdoors and everything good about nature. Countless hours were spent riding in his truck through the hills surrounding Fillmore scouting for deer, watching birds and picking out the best Christmas trees.

Darwin moved to Fillmore, Utah where he raised his family, managed the UDOT Construction Field Office and made lifelong friends. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He married Kathryn Cooper Hunt and later divorced.

If you were lucky to call him friend, you were blessed with produce from his plentiful garden, his bottled goods and entertaining stories.

Darwin will be fondly remembered for his irreverent sense of humor, quick-wit, a brilliant mind, an impeccable memory, perfect handwriting, his generosity, love of Christmas and his dimpled smile.

Survived by children Colette (Gary Takahashi), Gregory Samuel Hunt, Leslie Christensen (Mathew), Tiffanie Matthews (James), 14 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, sisters Nellie Rae Hunt Jones (Stan-deceased), Mary Louise Hunt Hafen (Sherm), Sharon Bracken Springgate (Bill), brother Stanford Bracken (Carol Durfey) and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents, stepfather Murray G Bracken, brother Royal Kay Hunt (Gai Graff-deceased), sons-in-law Roy Taylor and Jesse Christensen and daughter-in-law Ruth Murdock Hunt.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 12 noon at the LDS Chapel, 166 S Main St, St. George, Utah. Viewing will be held 10-11:30 am prior to services at the same location. He will be buried by his parents in the St. George City Cemetery. Online condolence rasmussenmortuary.com

