Daryl George Budd
1946 ~ 2019
Bountiful, Utah-Daryl George Budd, age 72, passed away in his sleep on December 19, 2019. His beloved wife Bonnie Budd, his eight children, and his thirty-four grandchildren are comforted as they remember his legacy of faith, service, and fun. Daryl is now free of any physical limitations from the stroke he suffered 10 years ago and is joyfully reunited with those who preceded him in death: father, George Budd; mother, Mary Budd; brother, Steven Budd; grandson, Joshua Daryl Brown; and many other dear family and friends.
Daryl, born December 30, 1946, was the second of seven children. He grew up in Clearfield, Utah and was an avid outdoorsman. He spent years backpacking, dutch oven cooking, and fishing while exploring the backcountry of Utah and surrounding states with his family. He taught seminary for over 30 years in the Church Education System for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at secondary schools throughout Davis County, Utah. He finished his career at the Institute of Religion in Pasadena, California. He served as a bishop and a counselor in the Stake Presidency in Bountiful, Utah. Ultimately, Daryl was a man who loved the Lord and invited others to do the same.
A viewing for the public will be held Friday, December 27th from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Russon Mortuary (295 N. Main St. Bountiful, UT). The funeral service will be held Saturday, December 28th at 11:00 a.m. in the Bountiful 26th ward chapel (200 N. 200 W. Bountiful, UT). A viewing will be held prior from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. The graveside service will directly follow the funeral at Memorial Lakeview Cemetery (1640 E. Lakeview Dr. in Bountiful, UT. Please park east of the cemetery along Bountiful Blvd. and follow the markers to the graveside service). In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Primary Children's Hospital. Condolences may be submitted at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News on Dec. 24, 2019