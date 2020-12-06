Daryl Russell Pugmire1929 ~ 2020It is with great sorrow that our family must say farewell to our father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Daryl Russell Pugmire. Dad died peacefully in his sleep on December 3, 2020, just two days shy of his 91st birthday. His cause of death was Covid-19 like 276,000 of his fellow Americans.Dad was born on December 5, 1929, in Diamondville, Wyoming, to Clyde and Verna Pugmire. He was the youngest child of four. His parents, his sister Sissie (LaVelle), and both of his brothers, Bill and Ron, have predeceased him.Dad's family moved to Midvale, Utah, when he was a child. He lived in Midvale most of his life. He attended Midvale Junior High School and graduated from Jordan High School.Dad played basketball in junior high, and it was after a game played at Mount Jordan that he met our beautiful mother, Ramona Mazanis. Dad was bragging about how many points he had scored in the game when a member of the home team's band took exception to his comments and hit him with her clarinet case. They were married June 14, 1952, in Long Beach, California. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple. They welcomed three children into their family, Steven, Staci, and Scott. They were married until Mom's death from cancer in 1972.Dad found love and companionship a second time when he met and married Shirley Smith. They were married until her death from cancer in March, 2004.During Dad's life, he served our country in the US Navy during the Korean Conflict. He supported his family as an employee and retiree of Kennecott Copper Corporation. He served his community as a member of Midvale City's Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.Dad loved all sports. He played tennis and golf, and he belonged to two bowling leagues. His greatest love was the game of baseball.He played baseball in high school and as part of the Utah Industrial League in Midvale, UT. After his own playing days were over, he taught many young men, including his sons, the game by coaching Little League Baseball through to Hillcrest's summer Automotive League. His baseball legacy can be found in the love of the game among his family members, and in the prowess of his sons who both played the game through their college years.Dad knew the sorrow of losing a child and a great-grandchild. His son, Steve, died of cancer in 1987, and his great-grandchild, Sadie, died of cancer in 2009. He is survived by Staci, Scott and his wife Carol, and Steve's widow Brigitte. His children include people who joined our family through marriage or through life-long friendships. This includes Robert Morley, Jann Munson, and Andy and Niki Pazell. He is survived by six grandchildren and their spouses/partners: Heather Welch, Jason Pugmire, Tiffany Huish, Nik Pugmire, Steven Pugmire, and Jessica Pugmire. He is survived by 12 great-grandchildren and was awaiting the birth of his first great-great-grandchild.Our family would sincerely like to thank the fantastic folks at St. Joseph's Villa who took care of Dad the last two years of his life. Dad was treated with great respect. Every member of the staff was helpful and kind, and every interaction any of us had with them was always positive. We would especially like to thank James, Garrett, and Miriam for the wonderful care they gave Dad.A private graveside service will be held at Redwood Memorial Estates on Wednesday, December 9, 2020, where Dad will be laid to rest beside Mom and Shirley.Dad, we will miss you. By this time, we're sure you have given and received hugs from the family members you now join. Please give extra kisses and hugs to Mom and Steve. Rest well.