Dave Wolach
1951 ~ 2019
#foreverputtingforbirdie
The nicest man in the world passed away suddenly in St. Cloud, Minnesota on August 10, 2019. He did it his way, doing what he loved best: playing golf with his wife, Sarah, and wonderful friends. While lining up a birdie putt on the 10th green, Dave suffered a massive stroke. He soon lost consciousness, fell into a coma, and passed away within 48 hours.
After a great career with Savage Services, Dave retired but did not slow down. Dave and Sarah had been "living the dream" in retirement: playing golf, traveling the world, supporting the Buffs and Broncos, and giving back in various ways.
Dave always walked with purpose and kept busy, including by giving back to his alma mater, where he served on the University of Colorado Foundation. Dave also served on the University of Utah College of Nursing Foundation.
Dave was the first in his family to graduate high school and go on to college (University of Colorado-Boulder 1973) with a degree in business. Dave realized the value of education, and of giving back to the community. His philanthropy included giving of his time, as he volunteered for many years at St. Mark's Hospital in Utah and Chandler Regional Medical Center in Arizona.
Dave could be found many days on the golf course at The Country Club of Salt Lake with his buddies, the Rabbits. This special group of men were his support group and they brought him tremendous enjoyment.
Nothing, however, could surpass Dave's dedication to his family. He married his soul-mate and high-school sweetheart 47 years ago. He was a loving and dedicated father.
Dave is preceded in death by his mother Evangeline Wolach, father Robert Wolach and sisters-in-law Christine Hendrickson and Susan Hendrickson.
He is survived by his wife Sarah, sister Diane Curd (Brian), son Matt Wolach (Savannah) and daughter Beth Bynan (Vince), four grandchildren who brought great joy to Grandpa: Zoe and Zach Roberts, Hayden and Anabelle Wolach. Dave was also blessed with two step-grandchildren, Reese and Ella Bynan, and his beloved dog Chorny.
The overwhelming response by friends show just how much Dave was loved. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dave's memory to the College of Nursing, c/o Eden Bennett, U of U College of Nursing, 10 S. 2000 E., SLC, UT 84112, https://tinyurl.com/yy47vufy, or to .
Published in Deseret News from Aug. 16 to Aug. 18, 2019