1958 ~ 2019

David Bennion Warr, 60, died March 27, 2019. He passed away in his sleep at his home in Gallup, New Mexico, of natural causes due to heart disease. Dave was born June 24, 1958, in Salt Lake City, the oldest of four boys born to Dr. Newell Edwin and Mary Edna Bennion Warr.

Dave graduated from Highland High School in 1976. He received a Master of Human Resources from the University of Utah in 1985. He served a Spanish speaking mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which was split between the Texas San Antonio and Canada Toronto Missions. He was married to Charlotte Paulsen of Salt Lake City, and they have four children.

His children and grandchildren were his most prized possessions. In school he enjoyed track, singing, and drama. He was a lifelong scouter and loved working with youth. He loved camping and fishing, smoking meat, and telling stories.

Dave is survived by his four children, Carli M. (Dustin) Mortensen, Jason D. (Charis) Warr, Nelson C. (Alyssa) Warr, Margaret A. (Yarden) Shalit; two grandsons, Daniel D. and Robert D. Mortensen; two granddaughters, Josephine C. Shalit and Carli R. Mortensen; and, three brothers, Craig M. (Tamara) Warr, Richard E. (Laurel) Warr, and Keith N. (Nancy) Warr. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The memorial service will take place April 26, 2019, at 5 PM at the LDS church, 601 Susan Dr., Gallup, NM 87301. There will be a visitation at 4 PM at the church. The inurnment and graveside service will take place April 28, 2019, at 4 PM at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 S. Highland Dr., SLC, UT 84106. Following, there will be an open house at Keith Warr's home, the family home where Dave grew up, 2153 E. Parkway Ave., SLC, UT 84109.

