David Blattmann Paulsen

1946 - 2019

Our beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother David Blattmann Paulsen of Grantsville passed away on April 4, 2019 of complications from treatment for vascular disease.

Born in Salt Lake City on February 25, 1946 to Paul Herman Paulsen and Martha Oline (Blattmann) Paulsen, he attended William Penn Elementary, Evergreen Jr. High School, Olympus High School and the University of Utah where he studied engineering. He worked in the printing, advertising and building trades. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany during the Vietnam conflict.

David was quick with a joke and loved by many. He loved the outdoors; he was an avid skier, golfer, and frequent visitor to the national parks. He loved his family very much and sacrificed for them. In the final years of his life he was a caregiver to his wife of 46 years. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Grantsville 15th Ward.

David was preceded in death by his sister, Vivian Paulsen. He is survived by his wife, Frances Burton Paulsen; his daughter, Tiffany Gratz (Karl); his three sons: Dylan, Ryan (Christine), D. Christian (Marie); and by nine grandchildren. He is also survived by his two brothers (P. Grant and Thomas), and two sisters (Peggy Ellsworth and Janet Burt).

Services will be held on June 25, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the meetinghouse at 415 W. Apple St. in Grantsville, Utah. Per his wishes, his cremated remains will be scattered in Grand Teton National Park where he spent many vacations with loved ones over his 73 years. Rest in peace, Dad. Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com.



