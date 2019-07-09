David Bradford Gardner

1930 ~ 2019

Brad passed away on Saturday July 6th, 2019.

He was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho on April 8th, 1930 to David I. and Gayle P. Gardner. He had one sister, Geraldine (Taylor). All 3 preceded him in death. He was married to Reta Whetman on June 30, 1950. They later divorced. He was a graduate of Utah State University, yet always cheered for the Utes. Go Aggies!

Brad moved to Utah in 1935 when his dad took a job as the commissioner of water for Utah Lake. He followed closely in his father's footsteps, becoming the commissioner of Utah Lake and working with his father at their civil engineering business, Gardner Engineering. During Brad's tenure as owner of Gardner Engineering, he surveyed projects throughout the state of Utah. After he sold the business he started several small businesses, but the one he was most proud of was Quality Warehouse Center. He was a founder and a board member of Draper Bank and Trust and helped see its successful growth until it was sold to Zion's.

Brad was a golfer and loved to play the links whenever he could. He was a past president and proud member of Alpine Country Club.

Brad was an avid birdwatcher, going so far as to name the hummingbirds that were always stopping at the feeders. He loved to feed "his" ducks and would drive to several ponds he knew of each day to give them their daily feeding of cracked corn.

All that knew Brad know how much he loved the art of gardening. He spent countless hours in the flowerbeds making sure his yard always looked perfect. He loved when people would stop by and admire his yard. Brad was a generous man with his time and money, but especially when it came to helping out with making sure his friends and family had a beautiful yard full of flowers.

Brad is survived by 4 children, Julie (Lew) Quigley, Paula (Guy) Fugal, Bev (Karl) Edmunds and Mike (Amie) Gardner, 13 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, Brad requests that you plant some flowers for yourselves and neighbors to enjoy, or hang a new hummingbird feeder and keep it full, as his hummers will be looking for a new place to eat.

Graveside services will be held Wednesday, July 10, at 2 p.m. at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. 10600 S., Sandy. There will be a viewing Wednesday from 12-1 p.m. at Goff Mortuary, 8090 S. State St., Midvale. www.goffmortuary.com

Published in Deseret News on July 9, 2019