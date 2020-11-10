1933 ~ 2020David Charles Jensen, Jr passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020 in Lehi, UT surrounded by family. He was born September 5, 1933 in Preston, ID to David Charles Jensen, Sr. and Mildred Theresa Garvin Jensen. He married Joyce James and to this union they were blessed with 4 children. They later divorced. He married GaeNell Olsen and together they added 2 more children to the family.He is survived by his children: Jerilynn Goepel (David), Shauna Hill (James), Michelle Ashby (Richard), Kristi George (Nathan); 13 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and sister: Marilyn Bennett. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife: GaeNell and sons: Daniel and Gavin.Graveside Services will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1:00pm. At the Preston Cemetery, Preston, ID where military honors will be accorded. Attendance to the service is by invitation only, but those wishing to express condolences should visit