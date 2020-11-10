1/2
David Charles Jensen Jr.
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
1933 ~ 2020
David Charles Jensen, Jr passed away peacefully on November 4, 2020 in Lehi, UT surrounded by family. He was born September 5, 1933 in Preston, ID to David Charles Jensen, Sr. and Mildred Theresa Garvin Jensen. He married Joyce James and to this union they were blessed with 4 children. They later divorced. He married GaeNell Olsen and together they added 2 more children to the family.
He is survived by his children: Jerilynn Goepel (David), Shauna Hill (James), Michelle Ashby (Richard), Kristi George (Nathan); 13 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren and sister: Marilyn Bennett. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife: GaeNell and sons: Daniel and Gavin.
Graveside Services will be held Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1:00pm. At the Preston Cemetery, Preston, ID where military honors will be accorded. Attendance to the service is by invitation only, but those wishing to express condolences should visit
www.myers-mortuary.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Viewing
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Private - Live stream at
Send Flowers
NOV
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Private - Live stream at
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Myers Mortuary
205 South 1st East
Brigham City, UT 84302
(435) 723-8484
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Myers Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved