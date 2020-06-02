David "Dave" Curtis Jr.
1962 ~ 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Obituary to come.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
21 entries
June 3, 2020
Grove of 35 Memorial Trees
Plant Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Teri Frazier
June 3, 2020
I was so fortunate to know Dave, even for the short time I worked with him. His infectious wit and positive attitude will be forever remembered. His spirit will live on! Blessings and prayers to his family and loved ones.
Liz O'Gara
Friend
June 3, 2020
I have had the privilege of working with this rockstar for the past couple of years. Dave, you will be missed tremendously! Your positive attitude and happy demeanor were infectious, and I'm so sad that you had to leave us. God be with you until we meet again.
Amy Inette
Friend
June 3, 2020
Becky Greenburg
Coworker
June 3, 2020
Becky Greenburg
Coworker
June 3, 2020
Mike Herrera
Friend
June 3, 2020
To those looking over memories shared, I made a big mistake in wording mine that I sent last nightwhen we were toddlers Dave and I were put in the same play pen, not criba mistake only a person who has not been a mother can make. Please make thechange if you choose to post mine. Sorry!
Lori Farnsworth
Family
June 3, 2020
Dave was the nicest guy, always smiling and making sure everyone was doing okay. He had such a contagious personality! We will miss you! Prayers and hugs to his family! His loss will be felt by many.
Kristy Gallegos
Coworker
June 2, 2020
We were born just ten days apart. Our parents put us in the same crib. And we continued to be close as we grew up. He was an awkward, earnest kid but very determinedthis picture of him, right in the center, captures this. Our families would vacation at the Homestead in Heber. Ill never forget the time there he caught a duckshe was angry and put up a good fight, but he did what he set out to do. The bunch of us cousins had a lot of adventures growing up. Dave and I went to our first Homecoming dance at Cottonwood High School together with our dates. By then he had grown into such a handsome young man. Dave had a beautiful soul, too, and was a very sensitive guy. I was proud he was my cousin then and now. My heart goes out to Laura Lee, his children and grandchildren, his siblings Julie, Dan and Jenny, his father Dave, Sr., and all the many people who loved him.
Lori Farnsworth
Family
June 2, 2020
Oh my goodness, I still can't believe you are gone my dear friend. I worked in leadership with Dave for over 17 years now at UMG and he had such a gift of making everyone feel heard. He was truly that listening and calming friend that everyone of us loved so deeply and went to for guidance. Dave and I spent a lot of time discussing healthy living and about the gift of life itself. He and I made a pact many years ago that we would ensure that which ever one of us left this world first would be celebrated and not mourned. We both felt so strongly about what a gift it was to be alive and today I will keep that promise my friend. I truly celebrate your friendship, your leadership and the inspiration you were to all of us at Utah Media Group.
Sally Steed
Coworker
June 2, 2020
I always enjoyed working with Dave. Mostly on fundraisers for the school and wellness programs. He always always telling me good things about myself. I can also remember having a plank challenge in the Mediaone workout room. He couldnt believe I went 2 minutes. I still hear him everyday when I plank I can do it!!! An amazing man! He will be missed by many. I am sure he is in heaven leading the workouts up there!
Heres to you Dave
Marie Bowcut
Coworker
June 2, 2020
Shocked and saddened by the news of Daves passing. His door was always open as a friend or co-worker for advice, friendly banter over work, golf, health or life in general. He genuinely cared about those around him and showed a keen interest in your life as an employee and friend. Have known Dave almost 30 years and will greatly miss not having him around. Thoughts and prayers to his family during this tough time.
Bryan Woodward
Coworker
June 2, 2020
Dave had a contagious smile that made everyone feel welcomed at work. He was a natural at getting people involved, especially when it came to work parties. I enjoyed having his enthusiasm in our employee committee meetings and his humor with our Where's Waldo event where he shrunk down the Waldo super small and hid him so everyone had the hardest time finding it in the HR area. He was a great guy to work with and will be missed.
Camille Durtschi
Coworker
June 2, 2020
I have had the honor of working with this great man for almost 12 years. Dave was also one of my workout buddies. He helped me to get in the best shape of my life but more than that everything that we talked about during these sessions was inspiring and positive because that was Dave. My heart is broken for his sweet wife and family. We will all miss your smile and wisdom.
Misty Medina
Coworker
June 2, 2020
I worked with Dave for over 30 years, and was honored to call him not just my colleague but also my friend. Dave truly loved UMG, he took his job and responsibilities seriously and cared for those he worked with. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, he will be missed by many.
Trent and Cheryl Eyre
Coworker
Trent L Eyre
Coworker
June 2, 2020
Laura Lee and Family We are sorry for your loss. Dave what a great guy, I never meet any one like Dave, Dave always gave complements to everyone around him "no matter who it was", he always seen thing from the positive side of life and not the negative side, what a competitor, what a great friend, life well be one smile short now that we no longer have Dave.
Michael Herrera
Coworker
June 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. David is an amazing soul. God bless you and your family. May you find peace and comfort in the time you had together, and your pride for Davids wonderful unique gifts.
Karen Bechtel
Coworker
June 2, 2020
Becky Greenburg
Coworker
June 2, 2020
I am devastated by the news of Dave's passing. I worked with him for close to 15 years. Dave always had upbeat attitude and a smile to share with everyone. He never had a bad thing to say about anyone or anything. I will miss him. My heart is with his family.
Becky Greenburg
Coworker
June 2, 2020
Our deepest condolences to Loralee and the family. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Dave was a hardworking, talented leader and a good friend who will be missed by all that know him, both professionally and personally. R.I.P. Dave!
Scott & Garla Porter
Coworker
June 2, 2020
Dave was a great man. One to go to for advice or for a friendly chat. He was a friend to all of us no matter what. Thank you Dave for the years of working together. You will be missed by all.
Janna
Janna Jensen
Coworker
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved