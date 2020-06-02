We were born just ten days apart. Our parents put us in the same crib. And we continued to be close as we grew up. He was an awkward, earnest kid but very determinedthis picture of him, right in the center, captures this. Our families would vacation at the Homestead in Heber. Ill never forget the time there he caught a duckshe was angry and put up a good fight, but he did what he set out to do. The bunch of us cousins had a lot of adventures growing up. Dave and I went to our first Homecoming dance at Cottonwood High School together with our dates. By then he had grown into such a handsome young man. Dave had a beautiful soul, too, and was a very sensitive guy. I was proud he was my cousin then and now. My heart goes out to Laura Lee, his children and grandchildren, his siblings Julie, Dan and Jenny, his father Dave, Sr., and all the many people who loved him.

Lori Farnsworth

