Services Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Viewing 9:45 AM - 10:45 AM Pheasant Pointe 1st Ward 890 West 3070 North Lehi , UT View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Pheasant Pointe 1st Ward 890 West 3070 North Lehi , UT View Map Resources More Obituaries for David Bona Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David Dean Bona

1979 - 2019 Add a Memory Send Flowers Share This Page Email David Dean Bona

1979 ~ 2019

Our glorious, David Dean Bona, beloved husband, son, father, brother, uncle, and friend joined his loving Heavenly Father after a courageous battle with cancer. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his precious loved ones on the morning of July 1, 2019, in Lehi, Utah. David was born August 14, 1979 in Salt Lake City, Utah to devoted parents Dean and JoLynn Bona. He had a close relationship with his parents. His dad was a steadfast friend and anchor to the end. David is the oldest and has three younger sisters who all look up to and adore their big brother, protector, and best friend. As a boy he was outgoing, fun, enjoyed competition and participating in all sports. He was as smart as a whip! At a very early age he possessed an ability to love everyone and create meaningful connections. David graduated from Murray High School in 1997 where he played varsity basketball and football. David's school buddies remember his sense of humor and love of life. David later served the people of Guatemala City South Mission as a missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He built meaningful relationships that he maintained over the years, as he loved the Guatemalan people. David earned his Bachelor's degree from Brigham Young University and worked for Access Development and enjoyed many associations established in his career. He was respected for his strong work ethic. David married his "doozie," the love of his life, Morgan Jane Meyers on June 9, 2004 in the Salt Lake Temple. He called her "My favorite everything, always!" They enjoyed a unique, powerful partnership that was beautiful and eternal. Together they have four awesome children who David cherished with all of his heart. He is their hero in every way. David loved being a dad and husband, for his family truly is his pride and joy. His favorite times were spent up at their cabin, where they built many lasting memories together. Their family motto has become "Focus on Love." David was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in many capacities through the years with his emphasis on building and strengthening the youth, whom he loved.

David will be remembered for his quick wit and contagious laugh. He always kept us smiling. Those radiant blue eyes and bright smile uplifted everyone. David loved life and everyone in it! He had a gift of making everyone feel valued and important. We all have felt his personal concern, interest, and care for us time and time again. Even while David was ill, you always left his side feeling strengthened. He was a devoted man who loved and followed his Savior and lived his life to emulate Him. He was a spiritual giant and was yet refined to brilliance through his valiant battle with cancer.

During this arduous fight there have been countless kindnesses and acts of sweet service that have lifted and blessed his days and supported his loving family. The family wishes to express their profound gratitude to dear family, friends, neighbors, ward members, and all who have so generously given of their sustaining love.

We are forever BONASTRONG!

David is survived by his wife Morgan Jane Bona; his children Samuel, Avie, Elias, and Abraham; his parents Dean and JoLynn Harkness Bona and Scot R and Kacee Hiatt Meyers; his sisters Heather (Don) Fronckowiak, Lacie (Stig) Robertson, Cherise (Scott) Warner; sister-in-law's Lainee Meyers, Caitlin (Alex) Recksiek, Sadie (Brayden) Payne; brother-in-law Mathew Meyers; his grandparents Ardene (Sharon) Bona, David and Kareen Harkness, and Fae Hiatt; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. David was preceded in death by his Grandmother Beverly Loveless Bona.

Please come celebrate the life of this amazing and beloved man. Funeral services will be held Monday, July 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the Pheasant Pointe 1stWard, 890 West 3070 North, Lehi, Utah. A viewing will be held Sunday, July 7 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM and Monday 9:45 - 10:45 AM at the Pheasant Pointe 1stWard.

Please share a memory at www.andersonmortuary.com. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to The Human Fund. Just kidding. Please send donations to Cause for Hope.

