1936 ~ 2020

David passed away June 30th from complications of COVID 19 in Haverhill Massachusetts. He was born June 27, 1936 to Richard W. Lambourne and Laura L. McGhie in Salt Lake City. He is survived by his wife of 62 years Barbara Atkisson; fourchildren and their spouses: Lisa (Bill) Neuenswander, Blake (Kristin) Lambourne, Tracy (Douglas) Hinckley and Scott Lambourne; 11 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Kenneth (Ann) Lambourne, brothers-in-law Curtis (Ann) Atkisson and Jerome Engel. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Cathy Engel. He went to high school in Palo Alto, California. He then attended Sanford University for an undergraduate degree and an MBA. He was an accomplished baseball player and enjoyed following the Giants and later in life the Red Sox. After marrying his sweetheart Barbara in California, they remained there to raise their family. He worked at Varian almost 20 years as a Personnel Manager and then changed careers to become a State Farm Agent. He was one of the top agents in California for over 20 years. Ever since his college years, he was a self- taught 4 string banjo player. He was a phenomenal player who arranged his own music and taught his children and many other people to play. He loved to entertain people with his playing. He was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed serving there in many capacities. A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.



