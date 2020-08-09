1947 ~ 2020
In loving memory of David Earl Dean, 73, of West Valley City, returned to the loving arms of his Heavenly Father on August 6, 2020. Earl was born on August 3, 1947 in Salt Lake City, UT the oldest son to David Edgar and Maurine Timothy Dean. He met the love of his life, his "Only You" Rachel and they were married October 1, 1970.
He is survived by his lovely wife, 6 daughters, 5 son-in-law's, 15 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild on the way, and his brother Mark. Preceded in death by his parents and sister.
For the full obituary please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/west-valley-city-ut/david-dean-9301121
A graveside service will be held at Valley View Memorial on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11 am.