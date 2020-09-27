1/1
David Eugene Starks
1947 - 2020
David Eugene Starks
1947 ~ 2020
Sadness overwhelms me as I write to bid farewell to this dear man. Born and raised in Sandy, Dave was proud of his early years there and of being a Jordan High Beetdigger. He was a U.S. Marine who felt the betrayal that followed his service in Viet Nam but was quick with a "Sempre Fi". He later marched through town as a war protester.
Dave's daughter, Jo Starks, and granddaughter Onnie (Annika Oblezov) have been the lights of his life. A finer dad neither of them could have had as our small family gave us untold joy.
A voracious reader, Dave enjoyed studying history, especially the Civil War. His music was The Beatles, his politics were with Democrats. We traveled far and wide but he said Norway made him feel most at home.
Dave's metal work was exhibited in several art shows and along Salt Lake City streets, some ending up in cities around the West. The "Steel Guy" to many, he was the one to be with on a deserted island. He could do nearly anything and would give it a try to help you if he hadn't already figured it out. We remodeled our old home for years as it became our hobby and passion. It is filled inside and out with art and sculptures that we always enjoyed sharing. This is a place where every inch has been touched by his work and reflects his skills and artistic talents. People often stop on the street to marvel at the twirling propellers of his airplane as the welded people guard the yard. He was happiest when busy and became a constant supporter to me as we worked together on projects.
Dave and I shared 50 years of back and forth love and kibitzing…but there was always a kiss and "good luck" as we ended each day. We're hoping to host a gathering in the spring when we can all raise a toast to this wonderful guy who has impacted so many.
"If you don't vote, you can't complain." Good bye, sweet Dave.
Arrangements entrusted to Starks Funeral Parlor.

Published in Deseret News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
September 26, 2020
A true friend. Not many people would be ready to help or take on a task even when they didn’t want to. Dave never turned away from his friends when needed. I’ll miss him like a real brother.
Craig Shields
Friend
