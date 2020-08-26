David Eyre Johnsen
1960 ~ 2020
Our beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend, David Eyre Johnsen, age 60, passed away at a care center in Cottonwood Heights, Utah on August 24, 2020. David was born February 28, 1960 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was the third child born to William Snarr Johnsen and Norma Eyre Johnsen.
He loved doing things with his family, going to their basketball, baseball, and softball games. He loved doing his puzzles, bowling, and watching BYU basketball and football games. He loved celebrating his birthday, Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas. He was very patriotic and enjoyed parades, Memorial Day, 4th of July, Pioneer Day, and Labor Day. He loved singing "God Bless America". David loved people and enjoyed going to church. He was known as the "Best Greeter". People were so kind to him. We will miss his big smile and hugs.
He is survived by his mother, Norma Johnsen; brother, Jeff Johnsen (Vickie); sister, Janis Piele (David); and his 8 nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his father.
Viewings will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and on Saturday, August 29, 2020 from 10:00-10:45 a.m. at Jenkins-Soffe Funeral Home, 4760 South State Street, Murray, Utah. Because of the COVID virus a private family funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the mortuary following the viewing.
Online condolences may be shared at www.jenkins-soffe.com
