David Sperry Farnsworth
1949 ~ 2020
David Sperry Farnsworth passed away at home on June 4, 2020. Our loving husband, father, and grandpa was born in Cedar City, Utah on July 20th, 1949, the youngest son of Reed W. and Ethel Farnsworth. He loved his idyllic upbringing in Cedar City where he was an avid scouter, earning the rank of Eagle Scout and attending the National Jamboree. At Cedar High School, he enjoyed his involvement in the debate team and served as Key Club president. Dave's love for the National Parks began early in his life as his family frequently visited and hiked in Zion. He worked multiple summers in the parks, an experience he greatly treasured, progressing from dishwasher to sous chef. He would later share his love of the parks with countless others as he took friends and family through the Zion Narrows on an annual basis. Dave completed a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Central Atlantic States mission and served faithfully in numerous callings in the church throughout his life. He and his wife fulfilled a lifelong goal serving in the Hawaii Honolulu Mission at BYU Hawaii, working with students and employees and utilizing his skills and expertise to develop training programs. On October 16, 1975 he married Florence Willis in the Salt Lake Temple. They are the parents of five children and 13 grandchildren. His greatest treasure was his family. He enjoyed planning fun family trips, hiking and skiing together, playing family games - especially Hearts and Charades - and BBQs with family and friends on the back patio. He shared his many interests with his family, including his love of the outdoors, reading, history, politics and current events, watching sports, photography, listening to jazz and classical music, traveling, and family heritage. Dave attended Brigham Young University where he received a bachelor's degree in psychology and was involved in the paraprofessional program. He enjoyed a challenging and fulfilling career in professional and executive development. Dave valued many of the deep and rewarding relationships fostered through his coaching and development work with HNTB, HBG, and other clients. He had a passion for leadership, creating programs and seminars on project management, young professional career development, three-dimensional interviewing, executive coaching, and other topics. Dave was also active in his community, serving as president of both the Centerville Chapter of the Sons of the Utah Pioneers and the Centerville-Farmington Rotary Club. He is survived by his wife, Florence, his five children, Betsy Mabey (Justin); Reed Farnsworth; Joani Stevens (Jeff); Grant Farnsworth (Josi); and Daniel Farnsworth (Cassie); brothers Jerry and Kent Farnsworth; sister Joan Cannon; and 13 grandchildren. A private funeral service will be held for immediate family on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Interment at Salt Lake City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Humanitarian Aid Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, or a charity of your choice. Online guestbook available at www.russonmortuary.com
1949 ~ 2020
David Sperry Farnsworth passed away at home on June 4, 2020. Our loving husband, father, and grandpa was born in Cedar City, Utah on July 20th, 1949, the youngest son of Reed W. and Ethel Farnsworth. He loved his idyllic upbringing in Cedar City where he was an avid scouter, earning the rank of Eagle Scout and attending the National Jamboree. At Cedar High School, he enjoyed his involvement in the debate team and served as Key Club president. Dave's love for the National Parks began early in his life as his family frequently visited and hiked in Zion. He worked multiple summers in the parks, an experience he greatly treasured, progressing from dishwasher to sous chef. He would later share his love of the parks with countless others as he took friends and family through the Zion Narrows on an annual basis. Dave completed a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Central Atlantic States mission and served faithfully in numerous callings in the church throughout his life. He and his wife fulfilled a lifelong goal serving in the Hawaii Honolulu Mission at BYU Hawaii, working with students and employees and utilizing his skills and expertise to develop training programs. On October 16, 1975 he married Florence Willis in the Salt Lake Temple. They are the parents of five children and 13 grandchildren. His greatest treasure was his family. He enjoyed planning fun family trips, hiking and skiing together, playing family games - especially Hearts and Charades - and BBQs with family and friends on the back patio. He shared his many interests with his family, including his love of the outdoors, reading, history, politics and current events, watching sports, photography, listening to jazz and classical music, traveling, and family heritage. Dave attended Brigham Young University where he received a bachelor's degree in psychology and was involved in the paraprofessional program. He enjoyed a challenging and fulfilling career in professional and executive development. Dave valued many of the deep and rewarding relationships fostered through his coaching and development work with HNTB, HBG, and other clients. He had a passion for leadership, creating programs and seminars on project management, young professional career development, three-dimensional interviewing, executive coaching, and other topics. Dave was also active in his community, serving as president of both the Centerville Chapter of the Sons of the Utah Pioneers and the Centerville-Farmington Rotary Club. He is survived by his wife, Florence, his five children, Betsy Mabey (Justin); Reed Farnsworth; Joani Stevens (Jeff); Grant Farnsworth (Josi); and Daniel Farnsworth (Cassie); brothers Jerry and Kent Farnsworth; sister Joan Cannon; and 13 grandchildren. A private funeral service will be held for immediate family on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Interment at Salt Lake City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Humanitarian Aid Fund of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, or a charity of your choice. Online guestbook available at www.russonmortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 7, 2020.