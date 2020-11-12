David Fernelius Parrish
1925 ~ 2020
David Fernelius Parrish, born January 8, 1925 in Trout Creek, Utah, passed away from causes incident to age on November 8, 2020. He died at home, in the only house he had ever called "home," and was with family at the time.
Funeral services are limited by the Covid restrictions. There will be a graveside dedication at 12:00 on Friday, November 13 at the Centerville Cemetery. If attendance is not possible, we would love to hear your memories or thoughts about David's life and influence in the Guestbook attached here. In lieu of flowers, and in David's honor, please do a kind act for another or sing a song to yourself while you are working.
If you are unable to attend, please join us online as Graveside services will be live streamed Friday, November 13, 2020, at 12:00 pm on the Russon Brothers Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/russonbrothersmortuary
Please read his full obituary at www.russonmortuary.com
.