|
|
David Glen Brown
1947~2019
Kaysville, UT-Our beloved husband, father, brother and friend David Glen Brown passed away October 26, 2019 in Layton, Utah. David was born June 18, 1947 in Murray Utah to Glen Ray and Merle Tripp Brown. He attended Skyline High School and excelled in baseball earning the title of Skyline Ace. He married Jan Lodder on April 16, 1968. They were sealed for time and eternity in the LDS temple. In 2018 they celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary.
David was extremely hard working and a wonderful husband, father and provider. He worked for Wonder Bread as a salesman for 30 years retiring in 2000. He also owned a successful commercial landscaping company for over 35 years with his son Josh, making many lifelong friends and loyal customers.
David loved being a grandfather and spending time with his grandsons. They spent many hours fishing, visiting the barn and going out to breakfast with Poppy. He made the world's best popcorn, which was shared watching sports and unsolved mysteries. He enjoyed golfing with his friends, whom he admired and loved, winters in Mexico and a cold Pepsi. David was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
He was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter Vivian Kate. He is survived by his wife Jan, sons Christopher and Joshua, daughter Lindsay (Alastair) and 4 grandsons that he adored. He is also survived by his sister Carol, brother Lee (Pat) and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at the Willow Brook Chapel of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1505 Whispering Meadows Lane, Kaysville , Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 9:45 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019