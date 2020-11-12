David Glenn Boyer
July 13, 1927 ~ Nov 10, 2020 (age 93)
David Glenn Boyer, 93, passed away on November 11, 2020 in Springville, Utah. He was born July 13, 1927, in Arco, Idaho to Ira Wayne, Sr. and Ruby (Coon) Boyer and was married to Geraldine Craven on June 20, 1952. A Nuclear Engineer known globally for his honesty and integrity, he enjoyed serving church and country with his wife in many nations and seeing the beauties of the world. He is survived by his three children, David (Kathy) Boyer of Centerville, UT; Michael (Cindy) Boyer of Springville, UT, and Teresa (Stuart) Clark of Iona, ID; sister Lela (Robert E) Geisenberg, brother-in-law Mel (LaRue) Clark, sister-in-law Marian (Craven) Dawson, sister-in-law Donna (Lunt) Craven, and 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren with 2 more on the way.
Graveside services for immediate family will be held at the Centerville City Cemetery in Centerville, Utah. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com
.