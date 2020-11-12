1/1
David Glenn Boyer
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Glenn Boyer
July 13, 1927 ~ Nov 10, 2020 (age 93)
David Glenn Boyer, 93, passed away on November 11, 2020 in Springville, Utah. He was born July 13, 1927, in Arco, Idaho to Ira Wayne, Sr. and Ruby (Coon) Boyer and was married to Geraldine Craven on June 20, 1952. A Nuclear Engineer known globally for his honesty and integrity, he enjoyed serving church and country with his wife in many nations and seeing the beauties of the world. He is survived by his three children, David (Kathy) Boyer of Centerville, UT; Michael (Cindy) Boyer of Springville, UT, and Teresa (Stuart) Clark of Iona, ID; sister Lela (Robert E) Geisenberg, brother-in-law Mel (LaRue) Clark, sister-in-law Marian (Craven) Dawson, sister-in-law Donna (Lunt) Craven, and 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren with 2 more on the way.
Graveside services for immediate family will be held at the Centerville City Cemetery in Centerville, Utah. Online guest book at www.russonmortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Russon Brothers-Salt Lake
255 S. 200 E.
Salt Lake City, UT 84111
801-328-8846
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Russon Brothers-Salt Lake

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved