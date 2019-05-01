David Hughes Horne

1935 - 2019

WA7LJU is a silent key. David Hughes Horne, P.E., passed away April 27, 2019, following an extended battle with Lewy Body Dementia and Parkinson's Disease.

David and his twin Jonathan were born October 25, 1935 in Salt Lake City, Utah to Dr. Lyman Merrill Horne and Myrtle Clara Swainston, their third set of twins. He attended East High School and later studied chemical engineering (B.S.) and engineering administration (MEA) at the University of Utah. David married Barbara Alice Davies in the Salt Lake Temple, August 31, 1967, and was immensely proud of their six children.

He was a lifelong member and missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served a mission in Germany, as a 70's quorum president, gospel doctrine teacher, scoutmaster, emergency preparedness coordinator, family history consultant, and veil worker in the Salt Lake Temple.

David wrote the 1976 Utah Indoor Clean Air Act, prohibiting smoking in public places. He was the test engineer for the Air Force's F-16 fighter aircraft, a corrosion specialist, and held a patent on a technique to improve efficiency in gasoline engines.

David loved being a Ham Radio operator and started a program using QSL cards with pictures of temples, the Tabernacle Choir, and the Book of Mormon. He also loved doing family history work.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara; children Lillian Angelovic, Lyman (Jennifer), Benjamin (Erika), Sylvia (Rob) Wagner, Heather (Whitney) Leary, and Rosemarie; 19 grandchildren; and siblings Robert (Kathy), Jonathan (Colleen), and Alice Chamberlain. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Richard, Harriet Arrington, Marilynn Farr, and Carolynn Allred.

Viewings will be held May 3rd, 6:00-8:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Lawn, 2350 East 1300 South, Salt Lake City and May 4th, 10:30-11:30 am, prior to funeral services at Noon, at the Monument Park Ward building, 1005 South 2000 East, Salt Lake City.





