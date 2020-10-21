1/1
David James Mortimer
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David James Mortimer
1959 - 2020
David James Mortimer, 60, passed away October 17, 2020, in Cottonwood Heights, Utah, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.
David was born November 21, 1959, in Salt Lake City to Wm. James (Jim) and Paula Ann Deline Mortimer. He graduated from Brighton High School in 1978 and served in the France Paris Mission of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints from 1979 to 1981. He was a gifted salesman for several companies during his career, thanks in large part to his natural ability to make an instant connection with others. David also cherished being around children as a father, grandfather, and uncle.
David was preceded in death by his parents and his eldest brother, Jeff. He is survived by his brothers Greg (Rebeca), Brad, and Jimmy (Libby); his sisters Judy Hut (John) and Jennie Burt (Steve); the mother of his children, Shelley Kay Ferguson Mortimer; his children David "Sparky" (Holly), Daniel (Alyssa), and Ashley VanYperen (Morgan); and his five grandchildren: Austin, Olivia, Ellie, Clark, and James.
A private funeral service for family will be held Saturday, October 24, at 10 a.m. at Cannon Mortuary, 2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.), with a public viewing taking place one hour prior at the same location. Later that day, David will be interred at Memorial Mountain View Cemetery in Cottonwood Heights.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Viewing
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Cannon Mortuary
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Cannon Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
8019426301
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cannon Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved