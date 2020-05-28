|
|
David John Bleyl
1942 ~ 2020
Our wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and dear friend, David John Bleyl, passed away peacefully in the arms of his loving family on May 23, 2020.
Dave was born on January 17, 1942 in Salt Lake City, UT to Aaron Benjamin Bleyl Sr. and Hazel Eve Bleyl. He grew up with four siblings: Ben (Ruthann) Bleyl, Rick (Valarie) Bleyl, Kaaron (Mike) Muir and Mindy (Ron) Harmon.
He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchild:
Malari, Chelsy, Taylor, Kennedi, Annika, Eric, Madison, Phoebe, Carter, Emma, Jacob, Clara, Joshua, Lily and Ryker.
Preceded in death by his parents, Clara Deanne Warner (Mother-in-law) and Tyler Bleyl (grandson).
A public viewing will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020, from 6:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 E. Dimple Dell Road (10600 S.), Sandy, UT.
To share condolences and memories with the family, and view the full obituary, please visit www.larkincares.com.
Published in Deseret News on May 28, 2020