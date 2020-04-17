|
1935 ~ 2020
David Kay Berry, 84, enjoyed his last days on earth surrounded by his loved ones. He passed away peacefully at his home on the morning of April 13, 2020. David was born on October 29, 1935, in South Gate, California to two goodly parents, Elizabeth Holbrook Berry and Alonzo Kay Berry. He has five beloved siblings: Louine, Alan, Rosalie, Julie, and Doug. David married the love of his life, Sharon Handy Berry, in the Los Angeles temple on November 16, 1962. They were married for 57 wonderful years, and together, they raised six children-five daughters and one son.
As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he served in many callings including missionary, teacher, District Presidency, and Bishop. He served a mission, as a young man, in the Central Atlantic States. He served as a dentist in Japan in the US Air Force. David and Sharon raised their family in Southern California and Fresno. They valiantly served two missions, side by side, in Hanoi, Vietnam and Manchester, England. David enjoyed spending time with his beloved wife and family, studying the gospel, playing sports, fishing, and camping. He was an accomplished dentist and was loved by many patients throughout the years. He will be remembered for his great faith and commitment to the gospel of Jesus Christ, his love for his family members and friends, and his example of Christlike love and service.
David is survived by his beloved wife, Sharon Handy Berry. He leaves behind a great posterity of six children: Cynthia Berry Watkins (Brian), Julie Berry Lundin (Kent), Stacey Berry Smyth (Stephen), Michelle Berry Mills (Perry), Michael Berry (Amy Ruth), and Amy Berry Duran (Thomas); 35 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Many family members, relatives, and friends deeply love and will miss David Kay Berry. We are ALL eternally thankful for the part he played in each one of our lives. He loved and lived his favorite scripture: "And whoso receiveth you, there I will be also, for I will go before your face. I will be on your right hand and on your left, and my Spirit shall be in your hearts, and mine angels round about you to bear you up."
Published in Deseret News on Apr. 17, 2020