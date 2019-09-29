|
1928 ~ 2019
David Lee Kane, known to all who loved him as Dave, (90) passed away on September 22nd 2019 in South Jordan, Utah. He was born on September 23,1928 in Grand Junction, Colorado, to Dorothy Maude Gardner and LeRoy Adrian Kane. He is survived by his wife, Elaine Montgomery Kane, a daughter Patricia Lee Kane Romney (Frederic), and two sons, Michael David Kane (Barbara) and Steven Montgomery Kane (Susan). There are also many grandchildren and great grandchildren who will miss spending time with their Grandpa Dave, as well. Those who passed on before him include his mother, father and two sisters, Royce Renee Kane Bailey (Bill) and Barbara Kane Baker (Dexter).
Dave grew up in Salt Lake City, Utah living with his mother and two sisters for most of his single life. His father was gone a lot with work. His mother adored him and his two sisters tolerated and took care of him. Dave went to Uintah Elementary School, Roosevelt Junior High School, and East High School. When he graduated from high school, he moved to Panama at the time of the building of the Panama Canal. His father was involved in the building of the canal and took Dave with him. He would speak of the beautiful weather and the days of playing golf at the country club, swimming, and enjoying the dining room there. It was an idyllic life for a young man.
His real life began when he came back to Utah and had to look for a job. He also was interested in finding a young woman to date. He met and married the love of his life while working in Salt Lake City. He and Elaine were married on May 8,1948 in Elko, Nevada. They moved to Helper, Utah where Dave worked on the Utah Railroad. Shortly after the birth of their daughter, Patti, they moved back to the Salt Lake City area where Michael and Steven were born. Except for a short time in Billings, Montana, they called Salt Lake City home.
After their children were out on their own, Dave and Elaine moved to Houston, Texas for several years, then to Huntington, West Virginia for a few years, and on to Columbia, Missouri for a few more years. Then they resettled in Riverton, Utah in 2008.
Dave was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed serving in many callings over the years. He and Elaine were sealed in the Manti Temple on February 15,1951. He also loved music and sang in the church choir from time to time.
"Killer", as his close friends called him, was the consummate salesman. He worked in retail for most of his life selling furniture, GE appliances, and cameras. The reason he was so successful in these endeavors was because he loved people and they loved him. He had a great sense of humor and people remembered him long after he left the room because of his great stories. Dave worked as a landscaper and house painter in his later years. He was also an artist, drawing sketches during the years, and did the lettering on several buildings in the Salt Lake City area.
Dave loved sports. As a student at East High School in Salt Lake City, he ran track. When he graduated, he learned to play golf. He won the Bell and Howell Open one year. His true love, though, had to be pool. He played every chance he got and even had a pool table in his basement for the last several years. He could tell stories of games he played over the years, and those he played with could attest that he had the know-how to win. He has several trophies to back up his stories. He shared his love of pool with his sons and several of his grandsons.
The three of us who called him "Dad" know that he loved us and cared for us the best way he knew how. There were no college degrees or letters after his name but he knew what was important in life....caring for his family by doing anything that needed to be done in order to provide us with the necessities of life.
To say he will be greatly missed is truly an understatement.
As per David's wishes, there will be no viewing or services. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to .
Published in Deseret News on Sept. 29, 2019