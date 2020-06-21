David L. Smith
1962 ~ 2020
David Lindsay Smith, age 58, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends in his West Valley home. Dave was the youngest of seven siblings, born to Frank and Mollie Smith.
Preceded in death by his parents, one brother, and three grandchildren. He is survived by his wife, Jamie; his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren; along with siblings, nieces, nephews, and many close friends.
A visitation will be held on Monday, 22nd of June, from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM at his home in West Valley. In accordance with Dave's wishes, his cremated remains will be scattered at a favorite four wheeling location. Please visit larkincares.com for further information and online condolences. Have a nice day.
Published in Deseret News on Jun. 21, 2020.