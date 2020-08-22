1/1
David Loe Nicponski
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David L. Nicponski
1955 - 2020
David Loe Nicponski passed away peacefully surrounded by his family August 19, 2020, in Murray, Utah, at 64. He was born to Henry Nicponski and Mariel Rose on December 12, 1955 in Salt Lake City, Utah. One of Dave's biggest mentors, Uncle Bernie, inspired Dave to attend college. He graduated Snow College in 1976 and Westminster in 1980 with a Bachelors in Economic and History. During this time, he was a member of the Salt Lake City Police Department. Upon graduating, he earned a job at Hercules/ATK where he worked in public relations until he retired in 2006.
During his life he had a highly successful business, David Nicponski & Assoc. where he worked with various organizations as a lobbyist and worked on multiple local/national campaigns. Additionally, he served on the Murray City Council for two terms. David was a man that loved traveling with family, especially cruises, and was an avid gun/coin collector. Most of all he loved his family. Geri was the love of his life.
Dave was survived by wife Geri. daughters Amie Jo (Josh), Erica (Garett), Samantha (Scot), and Elizabeth, grandchildren Jaydn, Carson, Lyncoln, and Jaxon, mother Mariel, stepmother Vivian, brothers Steven (Nan), Kerry, Jon and sister Becky (Scott). Preceded in death by father Henry Nicponski and uncle Bernie Rose.
A viewing will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 6-8pm at Larkin Sunset Garden, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy Utah. Graveside services will be held at 10am on Tuesday morning at Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery. Please share a favorite memory of Dave for his family at larkincares.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Deseret News from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Viewing
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Larkin Sunset Gardens
Send Flowers
AUG
25
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Larkin Sunset Gardens Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Larkin Sunset Gardens
1950 East Dimple Dell Road
Sandy, UT 84092
(801) 571-2771
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Larkin Sunset Gardens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 21, 2020
Great guy
Mike vincent
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved