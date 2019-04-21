Home

Cannon Mortuary
2460 E. Bengal Blvd. (7600 S.)
Salt Lake City, UT 84121
(801) 942-6301
Calling hours
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
LDS Chapel
8170 S. Short Hills Drive
Sandy, UT
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
LDS Chapel
8170 S. Short Hills Drive
Sandy, UT
David Lon Heaston

David Lon Heaston Obituary
David Lon Heaston
1945-2019
David Lon Heaston age 73 passed away on April 20, 2019 at home due to complications from a heart attack and stroke. Son of Leonard and Mildred Heaston. Dave married Lenda Isaacson on September 11, 1968 in the Cardston Alberta Temple. Funeral services will be held on Friday April 26, 2019 at 11:00 am preceded by an open house from 10-10:45 at the LDS Chapel, 8170 S. Short Hills Drive, Sandy 84093. Complete obituary www.cannonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019
