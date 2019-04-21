|
David Lon Heaston
1945-2019
David Lon Heaston age 73 passed away on April 20, 2019 at home due to complications from a heart attack and stroke. Son of Leonard and Mildred Heaston. Dave married Lenda Isaacson on September 11, 1968 in the Cardston Alberta Temple. Funeral services will be held on Friday April 26, 2019 at 11:00 am preceded by an open house from 10-10:45 at the LDS Chapel, 8170 S. Short Hills Drive, Sandy 84093. Complete obituary www.cannonmortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from Apr. 21 to Apr. 24, 2019