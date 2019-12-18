|
|
David Louis Nelson passed away at home on December 14, 2019, among his loving family. Although cancer eventually caused his death, it didn't kill his spirit and love of life, learning, and living.
Dave was bornApril 28, 1941, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Louis Charles Nelson and Erma Madsen Nelson.
Dave grew up in a family home in Millcreek that his father built. He learned building skills from his dad as he helped him build houses during his youth. Dave learned the value of hard work and self reliance from both of his parents. He loved and appreciated his Utah pioneer heritage as well as his Mayflower patriot ancestors who settled America.
Dave attended Olympus High School and participated in such fun events as debate, wrestling, radio, and Chess Club. He excelled in extemporaneous speaking and won many awards. An avid reader his whole life, Dave could speak on most subjects and defend both sides of any issue. He participated with the Debate Team at the University of Utah as well.
After high school graduation Dave joined the Utah National Guard for six years. He completed basic training, then was called to serve in the Central British Mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He had great success and loved the British people and countryside.
While attending the University of Utah, David met Shirley White, a Ballet Major and Principle Dancer in Ballet West. They married August 18, 1965. Dave graduated from the University in 1966, with a BS in Political Science and Business.
Shortly after graduation, Dave took a position with the Equitable Life Assurance as a Group Representative selling pensions and health insurance, benefits. Their oldest child, Kristina, was born in 1967, in Salt Lake City. Shortly thereafter, the family transferred to Portland, Oregon. Later on, they welcomed another daughter, Wendy, who was born there in 1970.
In 1972, Dave left the Equitable and moved the family back to Salt Lake City. He built their home on pioneer family land and started a career in Real Estate. In addition to homes, he sold investment real estate properties, farms, apartments, businesses, and land. He enjoyed being a broker and helping people meet their investment goals. The family welcomed a son, Shawn, in 1976, during these building years.
Dave spent many years in public service: He served the youth in Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts of America, and the Church. He was the first President of the Salt Lake City Apartment Association, President of the Kiwanis Bonneville Club, President of the Sons of the Utah Pioneers Heritage Chapter, and most recently a member of United States Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 72, where he and his wife, Shirley, patrolled Utah lakes and participated in search and rescue missions for 12 years together with their boat.
Dave is survived by his wonderful family: daughters, Kristina (Paul McDonough), Wendy (Erik Hacking); and son, Shawn (Tiffany); eleven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Also surviving: brothers, Dale Nelson, Lynn Nelson; sisters, LuAnn Snyder, and Sylvia Barney.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, December 21, 2019 at 11:00am at the Kenwood 1st Ward, 1765 East 3080 South. Friends and family are invited to visit Friday evening 6:00-8:00pm at Holbrook Mortuary, 3251 South 2300 East, and at the church Saturday morning 9:30-10:30am prior to the service. Interment will follow at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park. Guestbook to post messages for the family available at: HolbrookMortuary.com
Published in Deseret News from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019