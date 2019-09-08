|
David Lowell Beardshall
1925 ~ 2019
David Lowell Beardshall, born on March 5, 1925 to David Henry Beardshall and Caroline Love, passed away peacefully on September 4, 2019. He was a successful businessman, generous philanthropist, and beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Dave spent most of his career in the metals industry. With his business partner, Heyward Davis, he started and built Affiliated Metals into a successful business. That led to starting Aerofast Industrial Products and several other businesses. He later sold them and finished his career in the real estate business. He had a life-long interest in medicine and was a generous supporter of medical research. He served as Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Deseret Foundation, raising money for medical research and advancing the quality of healthcare. He had a great love of the Savior and was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many leadership positions and served four missions for the church - one as a young man, and three later in life with his wife, Helen. Two of his missions were in Hawaii and Dave developed a great love for the people and islands of Hawaii. He was never happier than when he was spending time there. Dave is preceded in death by his wife, Helen, his parents, and four sisters. He is survived by his children; Roger (Joanne) Beardshall, Rob (Elaine) Beardshall, and Melanie (Steve) Poulsen, as well as 13 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Funeral services for Dave will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 12 at the Holladay 24th Ward chapel (4395 S. Albright Drive). Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday evening, September 11th, from 6:00-8:00 p.m., at Wasatch Lawn Mortuary (3401 S. Highland Drive), and at the chapel on Thursday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m.
